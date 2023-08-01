A free Introduction to Fly Fishing class will be offered twice in August by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission at Lyman Run State Park, Galeton.
The first class is Friday, Aug. 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the second is Sunday, Aug. 20 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Each class is limited to 20 participants.
People 12 years and older with an interest in learning fly fishing basics and meeting other anglers is welcome to pre-register. All equipment is provided. Those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
This four-hour program will provide participants with two hours of hands-on instruction on fly fishing equipment assembly, knot tying, aquatic macroinvertebrates and casting. For the next two hours, participants will get on-water fishing experience with guidance from Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission staff and instructors.
Fly fishing gear and instruction is provided at no cost. A fishing license is not needed to participate.
To pre-register, visit www.dcnr.pa.gov/StateParks/FindAPark/LymanRunStatePark/Pages/default.aspx.
Click on the Green Button. It will take you to the PA Fish and Boat Commission website. Click on the Green Button to pre-register. For questions call 814-435-5010.