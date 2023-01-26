The Friends of Hanley Library honored longtime board member and former president Jim Guelfi recently with emeritus status in recognition of his leadership, service and contributions to the organization.
Friends President Jeff Bosworth noted that Guelfi is a founding member of the organization, which was established in 1990. In addition to having served as president of the Friends, Guelfi has served in several other leadership positions over his 32 years as a board member, including chair of the hospitality, finance and program committees.
The Friends also welcomed two new board members, Christine Tyler of Bradford and Stephen Eidson of Smethport.
Tyler is the director of development and major gifts in the philanthropic and alumni engagement office at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, where the Hanley Library is located. Active in the community, she also serves on the board of directors of the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce, the United Way of the Bradford Area and the Festival of Trees Committee for the ELF Fund. She lives with her husband, Brent, and daughters, Grace and Chloe.
Eidson has previously served on the Friends’ board and is now the recording secretary. He is retired from the University of Pittsburgh, where he worked on the Bradford and Titusville campuses and most recently for the School of Social Work’s Pennsylvania Child Resource Center. Eidson is active in his church and other local organizations.
The Friends were formed to strengthen the relationship between Pitt-Bradford and the surrounding community. The organization has helped develop an archive room in the library, supports a scholarship, bought laptops, furniture and other items to help students as well as an original piece of art by the Bradford native and successful commercial illustrator Roger Hane. The organization also sponsors several programs a year to support local writers.