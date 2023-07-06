A benefit was held for the Hotel Crittenden on Friday evening, June 30 from 5-9 p.m. Cause, a band from Pittsburgh, performed while audience members took chances on items for chance and silent auctions, 50/50 raffles or made donations. There were food trucks and an atmosphere of supporting one of the landmarks in Coudersport.
