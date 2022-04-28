The public is invited to attend a fundraiser for Peace for Ukraine. All proceeds will be used to benefit Olga and John Snyder of Olga’s Café’s “Saving Ukraine Fund,” which benefits refugees sheltering and defending in Ukraine.
The event will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, May 15, on the Potter County Courthouse Square in Coudersport.
There will be a variety of activities including speakers, music, crafts, baked goods, basket raffles, kids activities and more.
Orders for T-shirts can be made at peaceforukraine.itemorder.com and shirts can be picked up the day of the event.