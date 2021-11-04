The Shinglehouse American Legion Post 530, in conjunction with Whitetails Unlimited, is having a bingo fundraiser at the Ulysses Tri-Town Volunteer Fire Department on Nov. 13 starting at 2 p.m.
A few years ago, veterans from the county Legions, VFWs, Headwaters Trout Unlimited and LEEK started meeting to review veteran issues impacting Potter County veterans. Recently the group established a not-for-profit, the Potter County Veterans Service Committee, to organize and prioritize veteran needs in the county.
One of the top priorities identified is the need to provide transportation to medical appointments for veterans. The PCVSC is committed to providing a vehicle to make that happen.
The Shinglehouse Post 530 American Legion is sponsoring this event and the proceeds from this fundraiser is going towards the vehicle. The public is asked to support this initiative.