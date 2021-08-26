The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers, through its Northeastern Potter Economic Development Association (NEPEDA) Fund, seeks proposals from non-profit 501c3 organizations or charitable programs in the Northeastern region of Potter County. This includes Ulysses Borough and Allegany, Bingham, Harrison, Hector, Genesee and Ulysses townships.
Applications are due Thursday, Sept. 23 and will be judged for how they will enhance the quality of life in Northeast Potter County. The total amount available to grant is $1,270.
To apply, download the application at www.twintierscf.org and email it to info@twintierscf.org or mail it (postmarked Sept. 23) to Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers, 104 W. Lockhart Street, Sayre, PA 18840.
For more information, visit www.NEPEDA.org or contact Suzanne Lee at 570-888-4759 or slee@twintierscf.org.
Founded in 2003, the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers serves Bradford, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga counties in Pennsylvania and Tioga County, N.Y. The Foundation is committed to building philanthropic resources that will sustain healthy and vital communities now and into the future. The Foundation currently manages over 115 funds valued at over $8 million dollars and has awarded over $1.2 million in grants and scholarships since inception, positively impacting hundreds of lives in the region.