The Dusenburys of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home in Shinglehouse announce the 14th annual Memorial Candlelight Ceremony. This year’s service, due to the pandemic and a concern for the safety of the community, will be different.
The funeral home will light luminary bags with LED lights for each family it has served this past year. The owners invite residents to drive past the funeral home, at 118 South Union St., Shinglehouse, on Saturday, Dec. 19, after 5 p.m. to view this tribute.
The Dusenburys said, “We are proud to remember and honor our families that we have been privileged to serve this past year; we know their hearts are heavy this first Christmas without their loved one. If we can further lighten their burden we have achieved our goal of ‘continuing to care forever’.”
The funeral home’s Facebook page will list each person’s name for whom a candle is lit.