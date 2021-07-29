Earlier this summer, the Ruffed Grouse Society offered its Future Hunters and Handlers’ Bird Dog Clinic at the Rolfe Beagle Club in Johnsonburg.
“We thought we might get 20 folks to show up for this basic training, but we had 37 folks show. What a great time,” said Tommy Launer, co-chair of the event. “We wanted a half-day clinic to introduce new bird dog owners to basic training techniques, how to raise and care for their training birds, and to recognize habitat for grouse and woodcock.”
Attendees were split into three groups and each group rotated through the three training sessions.
Scott Mix of Mix’s Game Birds, www.mixgamebirds.com, out of Kane shared basic bird care tips and showed equipment he uses to care for birds. Scott brought live quail in a call back pen as part of his demonstration.
Travis Weinzerl, PGC north central regional forester, shared his forest habitat management specialist techniques. He centered his comments around creating grouse and woodcock habitats, whether it be commercially through a wood sale or non-commercially.
The bird dog care and training session was taught by Launer, Tom McPherson and Logan Moeller. They demonstrated foundational dog training information and techniques along with open forum discussion to all new dog owners or soon to be dog owners, along with basic dog care.”
“This event went over so well, we’re looking forward to continuing and building on the success of this event,” said Launer.
Watch for the Chukar Challenge coming in September.