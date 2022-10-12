The William and L.R. Gale Community Foundation, aka Galeton Foundation, provides grants to community organizations located in the Galeton borough and surrounding area and scholarships to every graduating senior of the Galeton Area High School who applies.
The Galeton Foundation announces the recipients of the 2022 grants. The administrative board and advisory committee reviewed all submitted applications and decided to support two Galeton area not-for-profit organizations with $65,000 in funding.
These one-time grants will help the community in many areas including education, community protection, and the historical preservation of Galeton. Listed below are the chosen organizations and projects these monies will support.
- Friends of the Galeton – $6,000 to purchase an AWE Learning workstation, Swank Movie License and professional landscaping.
- Galeton Area School District – $59,000 to be used to assist the reconstruction of the tennis courts.
Any 501©3 organization located in the Galeton Borough can submit applications to the Galeton Foundation for a grant. All grants are one time.
The Galeton Foundation will be accepting 2023 grant applications in March with final decisions on recipients being made in April. Applications may be found on the C&N Bank website at cnbankpa.com/personal/invest/scholarships and grants, or you can email Ed Penner at edwardp@cnbankpa.com to request an application.
The administrative committee includes Henry Lush, Dr. Michael Callahan and Deborah Long. C&N Wealth Management is trustee for the foundation.