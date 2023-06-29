On June 12, 2023, Gale Hose Ambulance Company held its annual banquet at The Log Cabin Inn east of Galeton with 40 people in attendance. A meal was provided along with a time of fellowship and recognition of first responders.
The guest speaker was Dr. Jeffrey Myers, medical director. Those attending appreciate that he came to share his thoughts on EMS and first responders in local communities.
Many Gale Hose members were recognized with certificates for the number of calls taken by each individual within the year.
Bob Martin and Ken Wingo were recognized with an award for 60 years of continued EMS service to the Gale Hose Ambulance Company. They received House Citations from State Rep. Martin Causer’s office.
Bill Shinn received a First Year Service Award for his service to Gale Hose Ambulance Company.
The Top 5 Responders were Jason Clark, Brittany Miller, Nikki Shadle, Ken Wingo and DJ Wolz.
Goodyear Hose Company and Germania Fire Company were also in attendance and received recognition as mutual aid companies. Wellsboro Fire and Ambulance also received a Mutual Aid award and filled in as the standby crew for the evening.