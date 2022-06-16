Nine Galeton High School students have been awarded scholarships from the William and L.R. Gale Community Foundation a/k/a Galeton Foundation. The 2022 scholarships totaled $115,000 with each student being awarded $2,500 per semester.

This year’s recipients are:

Seth Burrous, son of Seth and Susan Burrous, plans to attend Harrisburg Community College majoring in electrical construction and maintenance;

Lauren Cimino, daughter of Anthony and Julie Cimino, plans to attend Mansfield University majoring in elementary education;

Michael Gleason, son of Michael Gleason and Jennifer Hanes, plans to attend Mansfield University majoring in psychology;

Bailee Lehman, daughter of Trent Lehman and Sarah Holleran, plans to attend Penn Foster College to receive her vet assistant certificate;

Tiffany Lowe, daughter of Charles and Tamitha Lowe, plans to attend Clarion University majoring in audit and forensic accounting;

Ethan Marble, son of Jeremy Keck and June Southard, plans to attend Pennsylvania College of Technology majoring in diesel technology;

Shayla McKinney, daughter of James and NyDia Button plans to attend Empire Beauty School for cosmetology;

Lauren Sauley, daughter of Michael Sauley and Shannon Kurtz, plans to attend Millersville University majoring in respiratory therapy; and

Mikayla Schott, daughter of Ryan and Stephanie Schott, plans to attend Clarion University majoring in nursing.

The scholarship program was started in 2013 for current high school seniors attending Galeton Area High School who have been accepted to an accredited college, university or trade school. The scholarship awards may be used to help pay for tuition, books and room and board charges and are paid directly to the college, university or trade school. Since 2013 the Galeton Foundation has awarded $927,000 in scholarships to 95 students.

The annual scholarship for vocational studies was created under the auspices of the Galeton Foundation by Francis Crew in memory of Herman and Berta Robbins.

The recipients of the Herman & Berta Robbins Vocational Scholarship for 2022 are

Bailee Lehman, daughter of Trent Lehman and Sarah Holleran, plans to attend Penn Foster College to receive her vet assistant certificate;

Ethan Marble, son of Jeremy Keck and June Southard, plans to attend Pennsylvania College of Technology majoring in diesel technology; and

Shayla McKinney, daughter of James and NyDia Button plans to attend Empire Beauty School for Cosmetology.

Since 2001 the Galeton Foundation has distributed approximately $1,150,000 in grants and scholarships to the community. Grants from the Galeton Foundation for 2022 were recently awarded to Pine Creek Celebrate Recovery, Borough of Galeton, Galeton Ministerium and Galeton 4th of July Parade Boosters. Any 501c3 organization located in the Galeton Borough can submit applications to the Galeton Foundation throughout the year. Applications may be found on the C&N Bank website at cnbankpa.com/personal/invest/scholarships and grants, or you can email Ed Penner at edwardp@cnbankpa.com to request an application.

The Administrative Committee includes Henry Lush, Chairman, Dr. Michael Callahan and Deborah Long. C&N Wealth Management is Trustee for the foundation. Scholarship and grant applications may be accessed on the C&N website at cnbankpa.com/Personal/Invest/Scholarship and Grants.