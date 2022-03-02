The Galeton Area School District is now accepting preschool and kindergarten registration.
For preschool, GASD set registration for the 2022-2023 school year is Thursday, March 10. A child must be four years old on or before Sept. 1 to begin preschool this fall.
Parents should call Galeton School at 814-435-6571 if they live in Galeton Area School District and have a child this age. Be prepared to provide your child’s birth date, address, phone number and parent’s names. You will be sent information and forms to complete and bring to registration. You will be assigned an appointment time.
Immunization records, birth certificate proof of income, proof of residency, and any court/custody documents must be brought with the child to registration on March 10. Because the pre-K Program is federally funded, you must provide proof of income.
For kindergarten registration, if you have a child who will be five years old on or before Sept. 1 and is not enrolled in Galeton Preschool, call the school to make arrangements for kindergarten enrollment.