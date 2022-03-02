The Galeton Area Chamber of Commerce extends gratitude for the continued support of its members.
The chamber called 2021 the “come back” year, with most traditional events taking place. A new event, “King of the Wing,” was held in May, with proceeds being donated to the fire company and ambulance association.
Three new businesses opened on Main Street, and one on West Street. A newly-formed Booster Club has independently organized, with the mission to hold fundraising activities for the benefit of the Independence Parade.
The 2022 event planning includes all prior years’ events. Information can be found on the Chamber website www.visitgaleton.com. Tabs include a summary of the area’s history, photos and upcoming events.
Members’ contact information can be found on the website, as well as the current enrollment form to join. A business membership is $50 while an individual/non-business membership is $25.
The 2022 business directory booklet will soon be compiled. Both new and renewed memberships submitted by early March will be included in the 2022 directory booklet. This is a printed version of the GACC members’ contact information and services. It is distributed at area commercial and tourist/visitor locations.
The Galeton Area Chamber’s monthly business meeting and planning sessions are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Galeton Public Library. Volunteers are always welcome to participate in events. The chamber thanks all the community volunteers and business employees who continue to assist with the annual community events.