Coudersport, PA (16915)

Today

Snow this evening will taper off to light snow late. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off to light snow late. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.