Surrounded by the sparkling waters of Berger Lake and mountains with trees slowly changing colors, Galeton Fall Festival attendees enjoyed near-perfect weather last Saturday, Sept. 25.
The annual event hosted by the Galeton Area Chamber of Commerce was bigger than ever with more than 65 vendors at John. J Collins Memorial Park, selling everything from kettle corn, to maple syrup, to handmade soaps, to fishing lures.
Local churches like the First Baptist Church of Galeton and nonprofit organizations like the Susquehannock Trail Club set up informational booths. The Galeton Public Library held its annual book and plant sale and Goodyear Hose Company served up barbecue chicken. Kids were treated to games and face painting.