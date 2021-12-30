The William and L.R. Gale Community Foundation, or the Galeton Foundation, provides grants to community organizations located in the Galeton borough and surrounding area and scholarships to every graduating senior of the Galeton Area High School who applies.
The Galeton Foundation announces the recipients of the 2021 grants. The administrative board and advisory committee reviewed all submitted applications and decided to support 10 Galeton area not-for-profit organizations with more than $134,000 in funding. These grants will help the community in many areas including education, community protection and the historical preservation of Galeton.
Listed below are the chosen organizations and projects these monies will support.
- Goodyear Hose Company – Construction of a new barbecue pit.
- Gale Hose Company – Purchase of three Stryker power lift cots.
- Galeton Borough Police Department – Purchase of body armor and carriers for the officers.
- St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church – Support the food bank’s needs.
- PA Lumber Museum – Funds will be used to complete all four phases of the Eastern Loggers Model Railroad Exhibit.
- STEM Program at the Galeton Area School District – Funds will be used to buy supplies and equipment to support the program.
- Galeton Public Library – Funds will assist in the expansion of the library.
- PA Route 6 Alliance – Funding to support the Jim Kjelgaard Mural Project.
- Endless Mountain Music Festival – Support the 2022 Cherry Springs State Park free concert.
- Cole Foundation – Funding to support the Galeton Medical Center.
Additionally, in May 2021 the Galeton Foundation awarded scholarships in the amount for $135,000 to the seniors of Galeton Area High School.
Any 501c3 organization located in the Galeton borough can submit applications to the Galeton Foundation for a 2022 grant by March 15. The board will make final decisions of recipients in late April.
Applications may be found at cnbankpa.com/personal/invest/scholarships-grants or email Ed Penner at edwardp@cnbankpa.com to request an application.
The administrative committee includes Henry Lush, Dr. Michael Callahan and Deborah Long. C&N Wealth Management is trustee for the foundation.