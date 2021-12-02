Galeton got its traditional start to the holiday season with GLOW (Galeton Lights On the Water) and Christmas in a Small Town last Saturday, Nov. 27.
Before festivities at John J. Collins Memorial Park, local businesses were packed with shoppers for Christmas in a Small Town on Small Business Saturday.
Santa and Mrs. Claus then arrived in style on Goodyear Hose Company Engine 10-2 with Captain Jim Cimino driving “the sleigh” to the park. At the pavilion by the lake, the Clauses listened tentatively to about 75 children’s wishes for Christmas and each child received a goodie bag.
Attendees enjoyed hot food and beverages around fire pits at the park and vehicles lined nearby streets to watch GLOW, the fireworks display by the Galeton Fireworks Committee.
The event was sponsored by the Galeton Chamber of Commerce under the direction of Brad and Nancy Snyder and Jan Weaver.