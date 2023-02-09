On Monday, Feb. 13, the Galeton Area School District invites the public to attend the second in a planned series of Community Workshops at the school.
Each month, the school will invite parents and community members into the building for a positive, solutions-based discussion about a planned topic. This will give the community an opportunity to generate ideas and work together to continue making improvements for the students.
The meeting topic for February will be “Real-World Skills.” The intention is to get input regarding what the community would like to see taught at GASD that will benefit the students in their futures out in the real-world, and maybe to share information about some of the great things the school is doing that might not be common knowledge.
The meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 13, from 5:30-6 p.m. in the Conference Room (enter through the main office doors).