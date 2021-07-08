June is almost always considered to be a beautiful month. June 2021 is no exception. We had a month of sunny warm days and cool mornings.
However the final days of the month proved to be very warm with 90 degree readings on the 29th. We normally do not see 90 degree weather in June.
We only had 10 days with recorded rainfall. We had 12 foggy mornings, nine thunderstorms which were accompanied with damaging winds on two occasions.
This year we received 3.46 inches of rain. Last year the amount was 1.55 inches. Average rainfall is 4.13 inches. The average high temperature is 73 degrees and the average low is 51 degrees.
For the first six months ending June 30 we received 15.86 inches of rain. This is 5 inches below the average.
Everyone seems to be happy to see the grass growing. Driving the backroads, the county seems to be well mowed.