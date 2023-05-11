Milton Thomas Shatto is a candidate for the Galeton Area School Board to represent Region III. Region III includes the townships of Hector, Pike, West Branch and Abbott. He lives in West Branch Township.
Shatto’s name will appear on both the Democrat and Republican ballots for the May 16 primary. Shatto said he is seeking a four-year term on the Galeton School Board because he has a commitment to public service.
“I believe I can contribute to the ongoing work of the Galeton School Board to provide every student with opportunities to grow and achieve and thrive within a community of learning,” Shatto said.
“I was born in Philadelphia, grew up in the Harrisburg area, graduated from Central Dauphin High School in 1964 and from Lebanon Valley College in 1968,” he continued. “Responding to a call to ministry I entered United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio, graduating in 1971. Also in 1971 I was ordained as an Elder in the United Methodist Church.
“Following ordination I served United Methodist congregations in the York area, retiring from full-time ministry in 2003 when my wife Pat and I moved to Potter County. From 2003 to 2012 I served Sweden Valley United Methodist Church. From 2013 through 2018 I served the Galeton Shared Ministry of First Presbyterian and St. Paul’s Lutheran Churches.
“In the York area, I served on the York County Council of Churches, the York County Human Services Advisory Council and West End Senior Center Advisory Board. I was one of the founders of the West End Local Link, a food pantry serving local residents,” he said.
“In Potter County, I have served on the Coudersport Ministerium, Potter County Habitat for Humanity and as hospice chaplain at Cole Memorial Hospital. I was one of the founding members of the Galeton Ministerium,” Shatto added. “I am a former board member of the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers, continuing to serve that agency on the Potter County Advisory Council. I was coordinator of the AmeriCorps workers who served at Galeton Area School during the 2016-2017 school year.
If elected to the Galeton school board, Shatto said he will participate in the governing process based on these principles:
- Community values
- Cooperate and collaborate to make decisions
- Support the collective decisions of the board
- Respectfully engage with all Board members
- Promote public education
- Participate in all training opportunities
- Remember that “it’s all about the students.”