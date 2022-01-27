The Galeton Borough Authority was awarded a low-interest loan of $353,908 to better ensure clean water for its customers, said Rep. Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford/Potter).
“This is an important investment in the public health of the Galeton community,” Owlett said. “The improvements being made with the help of this low-interest loan will help better monitor water quality and prevent the delivery of improperly treated water to system users.”
The project is the result of a consent order and agreement between the authority and the Department of Environmental Protection to provide automatic monitoring of treated water quality, alarms and automatic shutdown of water treatment facilities to prevent the delivery of improperly treated water.
The system serves 462 households located primarily in Galeton Borough, as well as a few in two adjacent townships.
Residential user rates are not expected to increase as a result of the project.
The money was awarded by the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority, whose mission includes funding sewer, storm water and drinking water projects throughout the Commonwealth that contribute to improving the environment and public health, as well as provide opportunities for economic growth and jobs.