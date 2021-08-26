Residents shared concerns on dilapidated properties and the beautification of their town at Galeton Borough Council’s meeting Aug. 11.
Resident Holly Smith told council yards on Prospect Avenue need to be mowed and several are gathering yard clippings. She suggested that the borough work with youth performing community service to clean up the clippings for disposal.
Smith also reported that a garage is falling down into the alley behind Prospect and suggested it be taken down.
Resident Janice Pinney also commented on dilapidated structures on a neighbor’s property, and said animals are living in the lean-tos and travel trailers there. It was noted the property owners are working on clean-up, but there is still a lot to do. Borough Solicitor Mike Plummer suggested the borough set goals for the owners to achieve to help get things cleaned up more quickly.
Kristin Biereley shared concerns about the beautification of the borough, asking council if they have an action plan to preserve Galeton or if complaints are only addressed as they’re received.
Resident Brad Biereley asked if there was a resolution to a rat problem on Fairview Avenue. Police Chief Ian Creech said the residents responsible told him they will no longer be keeping rats and will only purchase them to feed their pet snakes. It’s not clear how or why the rats escaped from the home.
Council also briefly discussed the increasing number of geese in the borough and what the next steps should be to alleviate the problem. No action was taken.
Lake dredging
Also at the meeting, Borough Secretary Andrea Caracciolo reported that Stiffler McGraw engineering firm provided an estimate of $150,000 to remove a gravel bar on the south side of the lake in preparation for the dredging project. She said with this added expense, the total for silt removal will be about $650,000. The remainder of the $900,000 budget for the project will go toward dam repairs, permits and other related items.
Council approved the gravel bar removal as an add-in to the project specifications, so it can be removed if bids come in too high.
Related to the lake silt removal, resident Rod Fontanella told council he would not sign an agreement for the silt to be placed on his property until he sees project plans. Council agreed to send him a set of the specifications, which won’t be completed until approved by the Army Corps of Engineers.
Also at the meeting, council:
- Learned from Borough Foreman Joe Cimino that the Water Authority received one bid during the re-bid of the water project. The bid of $776,000 was reportedly three times higher than expected. No action was taken.
- Also heard from Cimino that bids for the sewer plant upgrade are expected by Aug. 31 for opening at the Authority meeting in September.
- Approved a bid of $300 received by the County Tax Claim Bureau for a repository property at 39 East Main St. Council members said they feel this is best, as it would get the property back on the borough tax roll.
- Learned that the borough is now the legal owner of the vacant lot next to the new borough building on Main Street. Councilmember Doug Droppa said two parcels on Eggler Alley that are up for tax sale would also be beneficial for the borough to own. Caracciolo will research this.
- Approved running electric from Goodyear Hose Company’s building to the borough’s new garage and then take over the bill. Cimino said the garage currently has no electric, making it difficult for crews to access supplies at night or early morning if needed. Cimino also said the garage needs new doors, which he’ll explore further.
- Approved purchasing a set of security cameras with DVR for the garage area. A set for the park will be researched and purchased at a later date.
- Learned that the borough’s small JD tractor is back in the shop with a snapped axel, but no quote for repairs has been received yet. Cimino also presented info on a zero-turn mower for slopes at an approximate cost of $18,000, which he will look into further.
- Approved a donation to the Mansfield Police Academy for their assistance with the 4th of July festivities in town.