Mercy Batterson of Galeton, age 13, received honorable mention in the April 2021 Cricket League writing competition. For this contest, each entrant was asked to submit an original story about a new beginning. Mercy’s name appears in the Cricket League section of the September 2021 Cricket magazine, and her story “Aboard and Abroad” is posted at cricketmagkids.com/contests.
Cricket features the best short stories, poems and articles by the world’s finest children’s authors and is illustrated by the best artists from here and abroad. In each issue, award-winning Cricket sponsors a different and unique writing or art competition, with hundreds of entries pouring in each time from Cricket readers all over the world.
Winners receive recognition and a certificate, and the best entries are published in the magazine and on its website for children: www.cricketmagkids.com/contests.