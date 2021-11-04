October started out dry and cool until Oct. 15, but things changed. The remainder of the month was wet and cool. The first frost was on Oct. 19 with 31 degrees. Last year the first frost was on Sept. 19.
The foliage was not as colorful this year and was late in starting, perhaps too much moisture, no frost and another reason. Nevertheless, there were some colorful places and now the oaks will change and the beech trees look very nice. The maples didn’t show off as well as usual.
The average temperature for October is 60 degrees for the high and 39 degrees for the low. Average rainfall is 3.78 inches. Last year we received 3.17 inches. This year the reading was 5.14 inches.
Interesting to note is that the precipitation total from January through May was 12.48 inches and from June through October the total was 29.13 inches. The 10-month total stands at 41.61 inches. The normal 12-month total is 42.29 inches.
The groundwater situation has greatly improved. The water wells are replenished and Pine Creek looks very well. I have often been told the cold snowy winter weather will not start until the streams are full. Going by that, look out. Snow and cold are just around the corner.