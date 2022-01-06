December was a mild start of winter. Most daily readings were in the 20’s in the morning hours and then 40’s and even a few 50’s. There was no zero reading and the coldest I noted was 13 degrees on Dec. 20. It is unusual to have a mild December, but it happens. The average high temperature is 34 degrees for December and the average low is 19 degrees.
We received 2.43 inches of rain and melted snow. Last year we received 4.66 inches. The average rainfall and melted snow is 3.17 inches. Snowfall this year was 3.14 inches and last year we received 27.8 inches.
For the year, we received 46.59 inches of rain and melted snow. That was 3.30 inches above the 20-year average. This year we received 34.46 inches of snow which was 19.50 inches below the 20-year average.
We measured one inch or more of snow on the ground on just two days with the greatest snow depth of 2 inches on Dec. 1. We recorded a trace of snow on six days. We had five mornings with fog with heavy fog on two mornings.
Don’t put away the shovels or plows just yet. Keep the snowmobiles at the ready.
Henry W. Lush
National Weather Service Observer