June 2023 was a cool and very nice month. Some mornings started out in the 40’s; however, most mornings were in the 50’s and 60’s. The afternoons were in the 70’s and low 80’s.
The last week featured hazy, smoke-filled skies thanks to the Canadian fires. The hills were filling out with light green leaves except for the oaks. The May frosts killed many leaves and then the spongy moths enjoyed eating oak leaves.
The average high temperature for June is 74 degrees and the average low is 51 degrees. The average rainfall is 4.25 inches. We received 3.73 inches. Last year we recorded 2.05 inches. We had nine foggy mornings and three thunderstorms.
For the first six months this year, the rainfall total is 14.22inches. So far this year we are 7 inches below the average rainfall. We are in a drought watch.
Henry W. Lush
National Weather Service Observer