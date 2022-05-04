It seems winter didn’t want to lose its grip on Galeton weather this year. The month started with snow showers and cold temperatures. We had several morning lows in the mid 20s with afternoon warm ups into the mid 40s. Most days were cloudy and cold.
Then on April 24, 25 and 26, the afternoon temperature actually hit 83 for high readings. Then on April 27. the afternoon highs could not get out of the 30s and morning lows were in the low to mid 20s with snow showers.
We received 3.01 inches of rain and melted snow and 3.4 inches of snow. We had 1 inch or more snow on the ground on one day with 2 inches on April 19. We had a trace of snow for six days. Last year we received 3.43 inches of rain and melted snow with .09 inches of snow.
Average rainfall for April is 3.54 inches. The average high temperature is 54 degrees and the average low is 31 degrees.
It is a slow start for spring. Even the turkey buzzards are holding back. The hills are still gray/brown. This week the grass is getting green.
The snow blowers have been replaced by mowers. I even heard one the other day mowing with snowflakes in the air. Remember once you start mowing there is no stopping until November. There was a time when one didn’t start mowing until Memorial Day and you would stop on Labor Day. No more.
Henry W. Lush
National Weather Service Observer