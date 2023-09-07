In my opinion, we have enjoyed a very nice summer stretch of weather. That includes the month of August. Rainfall has caught up somewhat and we have missed the many predicted severe weather events. We did have a strong wind blow through in June one evening and according to my readings the temperature neared 90 one day in July. For the month of August we had morning readings in the 50s and 60s. It hit 70 on the morning of Aug. 6. Good sleeping weather. Afternoon readings were in the high 70s and low 80s. We had 18 foggy mornings and six thunderstorms. Perfect grass growing weather allowed everyone to get out on your tractors and mow. Now comes leaf raking or mulching followed by plowing snow. Keep those John Deers ready.
The average high temperature for August is 76 degrees and the average low is 54 degrees. The average rainfall for the month is 4.03” We received 6.82”.
Pine Creek looks very good for this time of year. August seems to have flown by. Now the months will start to slow down.
Henry W. Lush National Weather Service Observer