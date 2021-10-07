We had yet another wet month. For the four months starting in June we have received 23.99” of rain. The average for 12 months is 42”. The grass has been growing nicely all summer and it has not stopped. The Fall colors are slow to come out this year. If someone knows why, I would appreciate receiving that information.
Except for a few heavy showers, it has been a nice month. The mornings have been cool with some readings in the low to mid 40’s. No frost for the season thus far. We have had some nice sunny days too. Pine Creek is full of water and looks very nice, especially for this time of year.
Average rainfall for the month is 4.02” We received 5.97” Last year the rainfall was 2.11”. The average high temperature is 69 degrees and the average low is 47 degrees. We had 20 foggy mornings and three thunderstorms.
