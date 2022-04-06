March came in like a lamb and went out like a lion. It was a cold, snowy winter-like month. There wasn’t a significant warm spell and on the 29th we had blizzard-like conditions with white outs, heavy snow and high winds. The coldest that I noted was 7 degrees on the 4th. The average high temperature for March is 41 degrees and the low is 21 degrees.
This year we received 3.60 inches of rain and melted snow and 10.6 inches of snow. Last year the readings were 4.72 inches of rain and melted snow with 4.9 inches of snow. We had eight days with one inch or more snow on the ground with four inches on the ground for three days. We had fog on seven days, ice pellets on two days thunder on one day.
The snowfall reading was the greatest since 2013.
It was an interesting winter month. April showers bring May flowers. I hope that will be the case this spring.
Henry W. Lush
National Weather Service Observer