August 2021 will be noted as a warm and wet month. The month started out with fall-like weather with cool mornings and sunny, beautiful days, then the weather changed. Basically the days became warmer and more humid.
As usual in the summer months, most of our rainfall fell with thunderstorms. The storms were mostly scattered and brief, however on the 17th and 18th the storms were providing several hours of heavy rain. We received 2.28 inches, however areas north and east of us received 4 inches or more causing severe flash flooding.
Rainfall for the month was 6.26 inches. This was the most rainfall for the month since 2003 when we received 7.73 inches. Last year we received 1.83 inches. No tropical storms came our way. The average monthly rainfall total is 3.91 inches.
The average high temperature is 76 degrees and the average low is 54 degrees.
In August we had five thunderstorms and 27 foggy mornings.
Tropical storm Ida is forecast to pay us a visit on Sept. 1, however most of the rain will fall south and east of Galeton. Pine Creek looks very nice for this time of year. Last year it was very low.
Henry W. Lush
National Weather Service Observer