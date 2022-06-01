May 2022 was a very nice month. The forests are turning green with a touch of the wild black cherry trees adding a nice accent. The month had many clear cool mornings with a warm up by the afternoon. The grass was growing in earnest and many flowers started to bloom. We had a few mornings in the low 30s and several afternoons in the 80s.
The average high temperature for May is 65 degrees and the average low is 42 degrees. Average rainfall is 3.66 inches. In 2022, we received 2.45 inches. Last year we measured 3.48 inches of rain and 0.02inches of snow.
The hydrology report from PSU for Galeton and the immediate surrounding area is that it’s the driest area in the state. That is not the case for central, eastern and south eastern areas where record amounts of rain have fallen. This time of year we usually receive most of our rain along with thunderstorms. We had only two thunderstorms in May. We did have nine foggy mornings.
Summer begins in three weeks and the days start getting longer. That means less time to mow after dinner. However most lawn tractors have headlights and night mowing will be able to continue for those who wish to make it a long mowing day. We must keep those lawns looking like a golf course.
Henry W. Lush
National Weather Service Observer