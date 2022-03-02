February 2022 can go down in the record books as a cold and rather nasty winter month. The month started out below zero in the morning followed by two additional below zero mornings.
We had four significant winter storms during the month. Most mornings were cold with very breezy to strong winds. We had ice with a heavy glaze on three mornings.
Two inches of sleet fell on Feb. 24 and 25. This gave us yet another coating of frozen precipitation on top of a layer of snow. Walking and driving was not good on the morning of Feb. 25. We measured one inch of snow or more on 27 mornings with the greatest snow depth of nine inches on Feb. 4 and 5. We had fog on three mornings.
The average high temperature for the month is 33 degrees with the average low of 13 degrees. The average rainfall total is 2.31 inches. For February, we received 4.72 inches of rain and melted snow. We received 4.9 inches of snow and sleet. Last year we received 2.11 inches of rain and melted snow and 20.8 inches of snow.
On the morning of Feb. 25, the heavy layer of ice on Pine Creek went out with a roar. It jammed up on the frozen Berger Lake causing 11-inch layers of ice to pile up on River Street, the town park and into two homes. Up to five feet of water was in the basements of at least six businesses and homes on River and Wests streets, causing substantial damage. The town band house in the park received some damage, too.
Spring is just around the corner.
Henry W. Lush
NWS Observer