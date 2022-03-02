Coudersport, PA (16915)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.