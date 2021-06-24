Gather on the Grass Worship Inc. is a nonprofit organization whose ministry focuses on hosting outdoor Christian praise and worship music events.
Its mission is to carry the Gospel of Jesus Christ outside the walls of the church and into the streets to reach the lost, broken and unchurched by offering an atmosphere of complete love and acceptance to all persons from all walks of life who may not otherwise be led to take the first step inside of a church.
Gather on the Grass Worship Inc. is hosting the Christian rock band Seventh Day Slumber, which will brings its “Recovery Tour” to the Elk County Fair Grounds on Sunday, June 27. The show starts at 6 p.m. with an opening performance by A Day Awaits, a local Christian alternative rock band from Clearfield.
Admission is free but a love offering will be collected.
In addition, GOTGW will host its 2nd annual SoulStock Festival on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Depot Street Park in St. Marys. SoulStock is a one-day Christian praise and worship festival featuring live music, speakers, food, craft and small business vendors, non-profit organizations, service providers and much more.
Among the musical performers to be featured at are contemporary Christian recording artists A Day Awaits, On the Mend and the Danelle Cressinger Band. Speakers include Travis Habbershon, youth pastor at New Life Church in Lewistown and author of “Made to Marvel,” and Pastor Crystal Owens of Victory Church in Morrisdale.
Organizers are still accepting applications for food, craft and direct sales vendors, non-profit organizations and service providers. The deadline to apply is June 30.