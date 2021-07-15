The Seventh Day Slumber Concert, Gather on the Grass, was held at the Kersey Fairgrounds on June 27. Organizers say it was a success.
They had “an awesome turnout” and received positive feedback on the event, the bands, etc.
Gather on the Grass Worship will also host its 2nd Annual “SoulStock” Festival on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Depot Street City Park in downtown St. Marys. SoulStock is a one-day Christ-centered praise and worship festival featuring live music, speakers, food, craft, small business vendors, non-profit organizations, service providers and much more.
Among the many musical performers to be featured at SoulStock 2021 are contemporary Christian recording artists A Day Awaits, On the Mend Music, Danelle Cressinger Band and Scott Edward Jones with Funky Sunday Party. Speakers include Travis Habbershon, youth pastor at New Life Church in Lewistown and author of “Made to Marvel,” and Pastor Crystal Owens of Victory Church in Morrisdale.
For more information on events hosted by Gather on the Grass Worship, or to learn how you can help support the ministry of Gather on the Grass Worship by volunteering or through financial gifts, call 814-335-1177.