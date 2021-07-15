Today

Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 80F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.