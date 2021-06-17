Austin Dam Memorial Park is the site of the Gathering of the Artist on July 15-25. The event features chainsaw carving, music and camping with food and craft vendors.
Musical performances will be by Diggin’ Roots Band, Ear Bleeding Country, The Woodshed Prophets, Drednecks, High Pines, Canibannoyeds, Thunderskulls and Whitefeather Band, with singer-songwriter performances by Allan Combs II, Wes Knorr, Dan Roach, Billy Mac, Steve Kirsch, Dave Paul, Benjamin James Elliot, Whitefeather, Chris Ross and Blair Heimel.
Featured chainsaw artists are Shawn Ahearn, Jeff Donoughe, Doug Ryan, Dale Felice, Thomas Hirtz, Scott Jackson and K&S Ironworks.
Visit www.ahearns.site for tickets and more information. Children 15 and younger are free with a parent.