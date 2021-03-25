COVID-19 restrictions forced the cancellation of the popular canoe and kayak race in 2020 and the date for this year has been pushed back one week since PA Fish & Boat Commission has set April 3 as the opening of trout season.
Registration is open and participants are reminded there will be no day of registration, due to the continued COVID-19 restrictions. Forms are online at www.sinnemahone.org and also can be accepted by phone at 814-486-4314.
Competitors can pick up race bags at the Emporium Country Club on Saturday, April 10 starting at 8 a.m. The Emporium Rotary will serve free coffee from that location.
The racecourse is unchanged with the start at 11 a.m. from the launch area across from the Emporium Country Club and finish at the bridge in Driftwood. Mountaineer Search and Rescue is coordinating the safety plan for the race. Swift water rescue teams from PA Region 3 (Jefferson County), Pine Glen and Renovo will have boats on the water. Volunteers from Sinnemahoning and Emporium Fire Departments, Cameron County ambulance, Sinnemahoning ambulance and Elkland Search and Rescue will all be at the race. Anyone willing to spot for the event should contact the Cameron County Chamber office at 814-486-4314.
Other changes due to COVID-19 restrictions include the awarding of the finisher awards at the finish line and the issuance of Chamber Bucks gift certificates that can be used at numerous restaurants following the event. Transportation from the finish line to start line will not be available.
In anticipation of the race, a stream cleanup day organized by Bucktail Watershed Association, CCOYA and Mountaineer Search & Rescue is planned for Sunday, March 28. Volunteers are asked to meet at the Cameron railroad bridge in Lumber Township at noon.
The Sinnemahone Triple Crown is a three-part event focused on promoting the county and its natural resources along with local businesses. The paddle race utilizes Emporium Hardwoods for its awards, and Art N Ink for t-shirts. The next event is the Sinnemahone Gravel Bike Race in September and concludes with the Ultra Trail Run in October. More information can be found on the web site at www.sinnemahone.org.