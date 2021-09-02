Marley Adams, of Genesee, received the Elmira College Key Award for academic and community leadership. A tradition that goes back to 1935, the EC Key Award is presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school.
This year, the award was given to 790 students in 14 states. Recipients receive an $80,000 scholarship over a four-year period, $20,000 per year, upon enrolling at Elmira College.
“This award is given to students with the potential to excel academically, serve as leaders, and go on to enjoy success in life,” said Charles Lindsay, president of Elmira College. “We hope they will choose to make Elmira College their place.”
Sponsored by the EC Alumni Association, the Key Award recognizes students for high scholastic achievement, leadership, citizenship, and participation in extracurricular activities.