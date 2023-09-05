Hundreds turned out for the 48th annual Germania Old Home Day in Germania on Sept. 3. Cornhole and horseshoe tournaments, games of chance, gun and bike raffles, children’s activities, a dunk tank, a women’s and children’s pig chase and the legendary food and drink contributed to a successful event. The Germania Fire Department is the oldest in Potter County and was established July 4, 1859. All money raised at Old Home Day benefits the fire department. For more photos frm Old Home Day, see page 8A.
Germania Old Home Days celebrates 48th annual event
- photo by DONNA LESCHANDER
