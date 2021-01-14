On Friday, Jan. 8, Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania launched the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Program. Girl Scouts are selling in creative, socially distant and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program has long taught girls how to run a business via in-person booths, door-to-door activity and the Digital Cookie platform online, which GSUSA launched in 2014. The platform allows girls to personalize their marketing site to share their goals and progress and their plans for proceeds. When customers order through a Girl Scout’s Digital Cookie site, they can have their order shipped to their door or ask their Girl Scout to deliver it later.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020 and girls were faced with the same challenges as other small businesses, they quickly pivoted their sales methods. From running virtual cookie booths on social media to collecting donated cookies for local medical professionals, nursing home staff, and many other essential workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, girls as young as five years old are continuing to embrace their entrepreneurial spirits and stay connected to their communities by participating in the cookie program.
Proceeds from cookies sales also power experiences at GSWPA camps for Girl Scouts. GSWPA launches registration for summer camp on Thursday, Jan. 21 offering new program sessions to support the current interests of girls.
Girl Scout Cookies can only be purchased from a registered Girl Scout. To find a Girl Scout selling cookies near you, visit gswpa.org or contact GSWPA at 800-248-3355 or customercare@gswpa.org.