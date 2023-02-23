Ashley Gledhill has announced her intent to seek the Republication nomination for Potter County prothonotary/clerk of courts.

Gledhill is currently serving as the county’s first deputy prothonotary/clerk of courts.

She is a lifelong resident of Potter County and graduated from Coudersport Jr./Sr. High School in 2006. Immediately following graduation, she attended OBI majoring in paralegal studies.

In 2014, she married Kristopher Gledhill, and they live in Austin with a 2½ year old lab named Axel.

Gledhill began working at the Potter County Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts office in 2018 when she was hired as a second deputy.

“I knew I had found my place, and I became very passionate about my position. I served as a second deputy for several years and was then promoted to first deputy,” Gledhill said.

As a deputy in the office, Gledhill prepares court documents, bail, plea sentences, restitution and more.

“I have also had the opportunity to build a great working relationship with all involved in the judicial system, including judges, district attorneys, public defenders, the Attorney General’s Office, local and out-of-town attorneys, and the public,” Gledhill said. “I believe this has played a significant role in preparing me for serving as the prothonotary/clerk of courts.”

Gledhill has a total of 11 years of experience in the legal field and 14 years of office experience.

“I have developed a love for this office and the exceptionally hard-working staff that comes with it. I am eager to serve Potter County with professionalism, kindness and a fair and humble heart,” she said. “I am dedicated to the needs of the public and will look forward to serving the residents of Potter County.”

Voters can cast their ballots on May 16 in the primary election.