Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. announced Sept. 4 it raised $85,483 for area charities during its 29th annual Glenn O. Hawbaker Charity Golf Outing. Held July 17 at White Deer Golf Course, all proceeds are being donated to: Skills of Central PA, YMCA Northcentral PA, UPMC Susquehanna Foundation and Port Matilda Emergency Medical Services.
Since 1992, Glenn O. Hawbaker’s Charity Golf Outing has raised and donated over $1.68 million to 90 different charities.
“Hawbaker continues to focus on giving back to great causes in our communities,” said President and CEO Daniel Hawbaker. “We have so many tremendous organizations working hard to help improve the lives of families across Pennsylvania. I want to personally thank all of our sponsors, including platinum and golf sponsors LB Water, M&T Bank, McNees, Allison Crane, Centre Concrete, American Insurance Administrators and P. Joseph Lehman, Inc. Also, we greatly appreciate all of our volunteers and participants for helping to make this day possible.”
According to Dawn Linn, CEO, YWCA Northcentral PA, “We are truly humbled and thankful for the generosity of Hawbaker for considering our agency as a beneficiary of this year’s golf tournament. We intend to use the awarded funds to purchase key-less entry systems for all doors within our shelter programs, providing more secure access for our clientele.”
Organizations interested in becoming beneficiaries of the 30th annual Glenn O. Hawbaker Charity Golf Outing should visit www.goh-inc.com/goh-annual-charity-golf-outing/ for more information.