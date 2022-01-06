Tuesday, Jan. 4, Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of 11 projects through the Municipal Assistance Program to assist local governments in nine counties with planning for zoning and updating of comprehensive plans.
“This funding helps municipalities and local governments update their essential plans to ensure they are more efficient and better prepared for the future,” said Gov. Wolf. “The commonwealth remains committed to ensuring our communities have the resources they need to complete important planning projects like these for the betterment of their communities and their residents.”
The Department of Community and Economic Development recently approved $471,248 in funding for 11 municipal projects throughout the state. Funding from MAP assists local governments to plan for and efficiently implement municipal projects available in three groups of activities: shared services, community planning, and floodplain management.
The approved projects include $16,845 to Potter County to revise its Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance, which has not had a thorough revision in more than a decade. Due to the adoption of the County Action Plan and a recent Comprehensive Plan adoption, it is crucial to perform a thorough revision for SALDO. The revision will ensure compliance with the Pennsylvania Municipal Planning Code, implementation of the county’s CAP Best management practices and ensure local and regional consistency for plans and design guides like the PA Wilds design guide and Lumber Heritage region.
The Municipal Assistance Program provides technical resources and assistance for municipalities, consolidation, regional efforts as well as serving as a resource for local government officials, developers, and citizens interested in planning to improve, grow, and enhance communities. More about MAP can be found on the DCED website.