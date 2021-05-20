The McCleery Wolf Center announced that four Great Plains buffalo wolf pups were added to the wolf sculpture outside the Kane Depot in uptown Kane.
The McCleery wolf sculpture was originally designed and built in September 2020 when nationally-known artist Bill Secunda created a wolf out of 25,000 hand-cut nails. This wolf overlooks the intersections of US Route 6 and PA Route 66 in uptown Kane.
The sculpture is a testament to one man’s vision, dedication and commitment starting in 1921 in saving a sub-species of gray wolf. At that time in history, the Biological Survey had a program to eradicate all wolves from the Great Plains.
Dr. E.H. McCleery, a local physician in Kane, began buying wolf pups through the federal government and other sources in an effort to save the Great Plains buffalo wolves. The real pups were captured in their den in the Highwood Mountains of Montana and shipped via railroad to the Kane depot.
This was the start of saving the wolves and the beginning of the Endangered Species Movement in America. Between 1921 and 1930, Dr McCleery had acquired more than 30 wolf pups from the Great Plains.
Richard Bly, executive director of the McCleery Wolf Center, said that, “Bill Secunda, artist from Butler, Pa., installed the wolf pups to the existing sculpture. The installation of the pups occurred almost to the same date that they arrived in Kane in 1921. These pups eventually bred with other wolves in McCleery’s backyard sanctuary and today, 100 years later, there are still 34 wolves in the pack in Bridger, Mont.”
Bly said, “Wolf Haven International is the caretaker of the pack and these are perhaps the purest DNA wolves in America since they have been in captivity for 100 years. The wolves were given a DNA test and the results show 100% gray wolf blood line.”
According to Bly, wolves in the wild have a mixture of other animal genetics including coyotes, thus are more hybrid in nature.
The McCleery Wolf Center is housed in the former Pennsylvania railroad station in Kane and part of the Kane Historic Preservation Society. The Center contains the world’s largest collection of Great Plains buffalo artifacts.
The McCleery Wolf Center will open Memorial Day weekend and hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, and Wednesday evenings 7-10 p.m.
For more information, visit www.historickane.com.