It’s time to head to the 71st annual Art in the Park and the 30th annual Taste of Olean on July 25, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at War Veterans Park, 551 East State Street, Olean, N.Y.
The Taste Of Olean provides an affordable and enjoyable festival in a socially responsible manner for families of the greater Olean area, enhances the quality of life in Olean and promotes downtown. Admission to the event is free. Pay as you eat!
Participating restaurants will present “tastes” or smaller portions of food and beverages priced between 50 cents and $5. Restaurants are encouraged to promote their famous dishes, to introduce a new menu item or a specialty drink.
Art in the Park is a juried fine arts show with a tradition of showcasing the finest art in southwestern New York and northwestern Pennsylvania. On display will be photography, sculpture, woodworking, drawings, recycled materials, clothing, pottery and more. Three awards will be presented: Best of Show, Best New Entry and Best Presentation.
The music never stops with Theater Workshop of Olean lining up continuous entertainment: Brass Knuckles 12:30 p.m.; Olean Community Theatre 1 p.m.; OHS Fredonia Liberty Partnership Program 1:30 p.m.; Dance Arts Marcia Gallineaux 2 p.m.; Neighborhood School of Dance 3 p.m.; and Allegany Limestone Summer Musical 4 p.m.
Eric Jones will be on site with his famous caricature drawings. There will also be balloon animal creations done by the Balloon Lady.
AKT Combatives Academy will host demos at 1 and 3 p.m. Paint Party with Lindsey/Crticial Burn from 11 a.m. 3 p.m. Demos and exhibit games of the Olean YMCA’s Pickle Ball will be scheduled. The Cattaraugus County Health Department will host a COVID vaccine clinic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Five dollars gives you 20 chances to win gift certificates to area restaurants, the newest Santa Claus Lane ornament, Squirrel items, restaurant certificates and more.
Free roller skating at the William O. Smith Recreation Center from 12 to 5 p.m. and the Quick Arts Center ArtMobile will be there from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The winners of the Taste of Olean Hospitality Awards will be recognized at 2 p.m. under the big tent down. This year, GOACC introduces its 14th class: the late Doris Mae Williams, Louis Frungillo, Jr. and Paul Green.
For more information, call 716-372-4433 or email taste@oleanny.com.