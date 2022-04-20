The Smethport Area Piecemakers’ Quilters’ Guild will host a Quilt of Valor Sew-In from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 30 at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 307 Franklyn St., Smethport.
The guild invites anyone who would like to help in the endeavor to wrap all veterans who have been touched by war in a Quilt of Valor.
The Quilt of Valor Foundation was formed in 2003 by Catherin Roberts, whose son was deployed in Iraq. She had a dream that he was sitting on his cot with his head in his hands. When she awoke she could envision him wrapped in a quilt which she knew would comfort him. This year, the Quilt of Valor Foundation expects to present the 300,000th Quilt of Valor. For more information about the QOV Foundation go to www.qov.org.
The Guild’s goal on April 30 will be to construct quilt tops to be quilted and bound at a later date. All materials and supplies will be ready for sewers, pressers and cutters that day. Guild members will guide anyone who is willing to help. Lunch will be provided.
Anyone wishing to help is asked to RSVP by April 20. If you can join for an hour or two or all day, call Jackie Hazen at 814-642-9392 or text 814-203-7799. If you cannot join, monetary donations are always appreciated.