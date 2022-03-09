The World Famous Harlem Wizard are coming to Austin on Tuesday, March 29 for a night of tricks, hoops and alley-oops.
The AHS Junior Class will host the Wizards in the school gymnasium located at 138 Costello Avenue. The game begins at 6:30 p.m. and the doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are available in advance online at www.harlemwizards.com or can be purchased from any junior member or by contacting the school office at 814-647-8603. Advanced tickets are $10 for students and senior citizens, $12 general admission, $18 reserved seating, $35 courtside plus or $45 for Wiz Kids.
Reserved seating includes seating close to the court, free team poster for kids and a $5 voucher for adults. Courtside plus includes courtside reserved seating, pregame meet and greet with players, souvenir lanyard, free team poster for kids and $10 souvenir voucher for adults and $10 discount on Wizards replica jersey. Wiz Kid pricing includes pre-order of replica jersey, participation in pre-game warm ups, grand entrance and group photo op with Wizards players. Student must purchase a general admission ticket as well. Jerseys will be available for pick up at the game.
If available, tickets will be sold at the door for $12 for students and $14 for adults. An online processing fee of $1.50 per ticket will be added to your final total. The online box office for this event closes three hours prior to the game.
Tickets purchased online will be sent via email. Type your email address carefully. You must print the tickets and bring them to the event. Your ticket will be scanned for entry.