Head Start tours fire station

Students from the Coudersport Head Start visited the Coudersport Fire Station during Fire Safety Month in October. Students toured the fire station and learned about fire safety awareness and how to ensure their home and family are protected. Firefighters Glenn and Ashlynn Dunn conducted the tour. Pictured from left are firefighter Glenn Dunn II and students Peyton McClain, Hunter Butler, Oliver Welch, Emberlee Wilcher, Kenlee Gee, Amelia Thompson, Keegan Gockley and Glenn Dunn III.

 submitted

