Lifelong Potter County resident Paul W. Heimel is running for re-election to the board of county commissioners. His name will appear on the Republican ballot in the May 16 Municipal Primary.

“It has been an honor to serve as a member of two teams of commissioners that have moved the county forward in many ways, while stabilizing the county’s finances and holding the line on taxes,” Heimel said. “In Potter County, we don’t get dragged into the deep divisions that have plagued our federal and state governments. Here, we put our differences aside and we get things done.”

Among the commissioners’ accomplishments during Heimel’s tenure have been:

A $4 million emergency communications system partly covered by a state grant;

Leadership of a successful mission to increase the state’s “payments in lieu of taxes,” bringing some $4 million (and counting) to school districts, townships and the county government;

Elimination of the per-capita tax and a five-year freeze on the property tax;

Reducing crime by supporting the county court system’s criminal justice reforms;

Continued “over and above” support of the county’s most vulnerable citizens through a competent and compassionate Human Services Department;

Expanded county services for military veterans and their families;

Elimination of the archaic system that required the elected county sheriff to also serve as jail warden.

On an individual basis, Heimel is recognized as an effective rural advocate with federal and state officials. He is the first commissioner from Potter County to hold multiple leadership positions with the National Association of Counties and the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.

In 2017, he became the first commissioner from Potter County to be honored by his peers as CCAP’s Pennsylvania Commissioner of the Year. Heimel also received a Pennsylvania State Senate Special Commendation for his leadership of the Pa. State Land Tax Fairness Coalition.

He was named Citizen of the Year by American Legion Post 192 in Coudersport for his support of military veterans.

“Potter County is facing many challenges, but we also have some very promising opportunities,” Heimel said. “More people are looking at our county as a place to live. If we can work together to capitalize on that opportunity, we can turn around our most challenging problems: population loss and a rising median age.”

Among initiatives he plans to pursue if re-elected are: