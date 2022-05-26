The Cameron County Chamber of Commerce is continuing the yearly observance of National Trails Day. Since 2010, volunteers have organized a hike for the first Saturday in June, which is June 4.
This year, the 4.5-mile hike will begin on Sand Springs Trail and end at the chamber office on East Fourth Street in Emporium. Participants will carpool to the start of the Sand Springs Trail beginning at 10 a.m.
The trail in the Elk State Forest designated for cross country skiing will be updated over the next year, according to Elk State Forest officials. This is an opportunity to enjoy the trail before those updates are completed.
The hike is free and the chamber office will accept RSVPs for the event at 814-486-4314, cameronchamber@gmail.com or www.cameroncountychamber.org.