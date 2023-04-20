The Oswayo Valley Historical Society will host a program on the Railroad Post Office at the Oswayo Valley High School cafeteria at 7 p.m. on May 8.
The program will include an overview of the Railroad Mail Service, considered the core of Americas postal system.This system of trains carried mail to and from small and large cities.
Also included in the program will be diary entries from William Stuart a former RPO clerk and author of an article published in the April 1940 edition of Railroad Magazine, information on Cameron Mills published in the September 1948 edition of Railroad Magazine and from Harold Kane, of Westfield, who worked as an a RPO clerk in 1949 on the Cleveland to Cincinnati RPO run.
Admission is free; donations are appreciated.